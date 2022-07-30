Luis Castillo Traded to the Seattle Mariners

Castillo may be the prime jewel of the starting pitchers available at this year’s MLB Trade deadline. The Cincinnati Reds had let it be known that he was available and the Mariners, to the chagrin of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, pounced at the opportunity. Castillo did not come cheap as it cost the Mariners one of the top prospects in baseball in Noelvi Marte, along with Edwin Arroyo, Andrew Moore, and Levi Stoudt.
The acquisition will give the Mariners a formidable starting rotation as Castillo will join Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert. That threesome may be as good as any in the game, more or less the American League. The Mariners haven’t stated when Castillo will make his first start for the team, but if they keep him on schedule, it will come Monday in Yankee Stadium.
As for Saturday, the Mariners will try to avenge their destruction at the Houston Astros’ hands on Friday. The Mariners will start Chris Flexen, who Framber Valdez of the Astros will oppose. The Mariners are -126 (+1.5) on the run line and +168 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.