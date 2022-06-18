Luis Severino Will Start Sunday for the New York Yankees

Severino missed his start Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Rays after being placed on the COVID-19 injury list. Severino did not test positive for the virus but rather had symptoms. Once his test returned negative, and he was feeling better, Severino was activated and placed back in the rotation. Gerrit Cole, initially slated to start Sunday versus the Toronto Blue Jays, will now start Monday versus the Rays in Tampa instead.
Severino has looked very good for the Yankees this season, his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
The Yankees will continue their series in Toronto on Saturday and have Jameson Taillon on the bump. The Jays will counter with Alex Manoah. The Yankees are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +122 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
