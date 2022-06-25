Luke Voit Returns to Padres' Lineup After 1-Game Hiatus
Grant White
One game is all that was needed for Luke Voit to resolve a hamstring injury. After sitting out the series-opener, Jeff Sanders confirmed the San Diego Padres designated hitter would return for Friday night’s affair against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Voit has been terrorizing opponents over the past week, totaling 14 hits over the last 12 games, with 11 going for extra bases. That has elevated his season-long slugging percentage to .436, with 32 runs batted in and 27 scored.
Hamstring injuries can be an exhaustive rehabilitation, but it’s evident that Voit’s injury is on the mild end of the spectrum.
Jorge Alfaro filled in for Voit on Thursday night but was left out of the NL matchup on Friday. He’ll continue to serve as a valuable depth option off the bench for San Diego.
The Padres dropped the series’ first game last night, their fourth loss over the past seven games. They’ll have to get past the Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola if they hope to snap out of their recent funk. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Friars priced as +114 underdogs, with the total set at 7.
