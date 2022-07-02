Manny Machado Out of San Diego Padres Lineup on Friday

Manny Machado was out of the lineup Friday for the San Diego Padres, Jeff Sanders of the San Deigo Union-Tribune reports.

Machado returned to the lineup Thursday after missing nine games with an ankle injury. Machado went 1-4 with a double in that return. The Padres didn’t report any setbacks for Machado, so it looks like the team didn’t want Machado to play back-to-back games immediately upon his return. Machado is expected to be in the lineup Saturday night versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres will look to win their first game of this four-game set versus the Dodgers after losing the first two contests. Yu Darvish will start for the Padres, while Tyler Anderson will go for the Dodgers. The Padres are -166 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.