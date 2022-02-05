Marcell Ozuna Expected to Return to the Atlanta Braves

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna is expected to return to the Atlanta Braves this season, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. Ozuna was arrested last May for domestic violence and missed the rest of the season. Ozuna has served a 20-game suspension handed down to him by Major League Baseball and is eligible to play if and when the MLBPA and MLB owners agree on a new CBA. This offseason, Ozuna has played in the Dominican Winter League and has a slash line of .317/389/.519 with four home runs in 21 games.

The Braves’ biggest offseason question mark revolves around what to do with free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman will likely require a monster contract to keep him in Atlanta or he could bolt for a team like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox.

