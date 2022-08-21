Marcell Ozuna Returns to Braves Lineup Sunday vs. Astros

It hasn’t been a banner year for Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves designated hitter has been embroiled in more legal trouble after getting arrested for a DUI earlier in the week. That’s in addition to not playing since August 14 due to his poor on-field performance.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker reversed course on Sunday, starting a dejected Ozuna in left field against the Houston Astros.

Ozuna is playing today pic.twitter.com/FwkG4zSrpT — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 21, 2022

Ozuna hasn’t appeared in a defensive position since July 27 and has only four starts in left field since July 1. Rightfully so, the former Gold Glove winner has -1.4 Wins Above Replacement this season, including -1.3 Defensive Wins Above Replacement despite spending a limited amount of time in the field.

Ozuna is running out of chances to maintain his spot in the lineup, and an adequate performance Sunday is critical to continued playing time.

The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook has shifted towards the Braves, with the defending World Series champs priced as -162 chalk ahead of Sunday’s interleague matchup.