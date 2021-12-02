Marcus Stroman Signs with Chicago Cubs

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports former New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman is a Cub. 1st @STR0 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2021

Stroman made the announcement this evening, with the details of the signing unknown at the time of this writing. Making 30 starts last season, Stroman posted a 10-13 record, pitching 179 innings and recorded a 3.02 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. Last season, Stroman ranked ninth in ERA, 27th in K rate, and 20th in WHIP among qualified starters last season.

The Cubs, posting a 71-91 record, placed fourth in the National League Central, 24 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Collectively, Chicago starters had the fourth-highest ERA, posting a 5.27 ERA, and the third-lowest K rate at 18.7%, only behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.

In a tough National League Central Division, Chicago is +15000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook. As of Dec. 1, the projected rotation is Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Wade Miley, Adbert Alzolay and Alce Mills.