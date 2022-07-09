Marcus Stroman will start Saturday for the Chicago Cubs, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

#Cubs Marcus Stroman will start tomorrow. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 8, 2022

Stroman has been on the injured list since June 3 due to right shoulder inflammation. Whether or not Stroman is ready to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight remains to be seen, as he gave up five runs in 2.2 innings pitched in his last rehab start. It would be difficult to see Stroman throw more than five innings tonight. This hasn’t been the greatest of seasons for Stroman, his first for the Cubs after signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the team last December. Stroman has a 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and has struck out 45 batters in 47.1 innings pitched in nine starts this season.

Stroman’s opposition tonight will be none other than Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. The Cubs are +102 (+1.5) on the run line and +215 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.