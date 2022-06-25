Mariners 1B Ty France Headed to 10-Day IL

The Seattle Mariners (33-39) will be without a key piece of their lineup for at least the next ten days.
According to Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer, first baseman Ty France has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left forearm/elbow area and will subsequently be placed on the 10-day injured list.
Ty France says he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his forearm/elbow area and is headed to the 10-day injured list. But he’s optimistic that with rest and treatment, he won’t be out for an extended period.
France suffered the injury in Seattle’s 2-1 victory over the A’s on Thursday following a collision at first base with Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse.
France has been one of Seattle’s best players this season, leading the team in average (.316) and RBI (45). The 27-year-old has also hit ten home runs, while his .866 OPS is good for 19th in all of baseball.
Fortunately, France said he is optimistic the injury will not result in an extended absence, although no official timetable has been announced.
Dylan Moore, who started Friday’s game, is expected to man first base in France’s absence.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mariners at +116 on the moneyline for Saturday’s contest against the Los Angeles Angels.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.