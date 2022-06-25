Mariners 1B Ty France Headed to 10-Day IL

The Seattle Mariners (33-39) will be without a key piece of their lineup for at least the next ten days.

According to Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer, first baseman Ty France has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left forearm/elbow area and will subsequently be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Ty France says he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his forearm/elbow area and is headed to the 10-day injured list. But he’s optimistic that with rest and treatment, he won’t be out for an extended period. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 25, 2022

France suffered the injury in Seattle’s 2-1 victory over the A’s on Thursday following a collision at first base with Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse.

France has been one of Seattle’s best players this season, leading the team in average (.316) and RBI (45). The 27-year-old has also hit ten home runs, while his .866 OPS is good for 19th in all of baseball.

Fortunately, France said he is optimistic the injury will not result in an extended absence, although no official timetable has been announced.

Dylan Moore, who started Friday’s game, is expected to man first base in France’s absence.

