Mariners And Julio Rodriguez Agree to a Massive Extension

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has signed a 14-year extension with the club. Rodriguez is guaranteed to make $210 million throughout the contract but could make as much as $450 million if the deal reaches its end. The agreement includes multiple team and player options, so while it has big numbers, the agreement is team friendly, especially if Rodriguez continues to flourish. If he plays out this contract, he will be 35 by the end of it.

Currently, this contract seems like a slam dunk for the Mariners. Rodriguez has lived up to the hype in his rookie season. All five of his tools have been on full display. He’s hitting .269 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, and 23 stolen bases. Rodriguez was also named to the American League All-Star team. He is a heavy favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year on Fanduel Sportsbook at -450, but he is a lock to win it. So if you can lay the price, it is essentially free money at this point.