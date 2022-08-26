Mariners And Julio Rodriguez Agree to a Massive Extension
Doug Ziefel
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has signed a 14-year extension with the club. Rodriguez is guaranteed to make $210 million throughout the contract but could make as much as $450 million if the deal reaches its end. The agreement includes multiple team and player options, so while it has big numbers, the agreement is team friendly, especially if Rodriguez continues to flourish. If he plays out this contract, he will be 35 by the end of it.
Seattle Mariners Betting Odds
Currently, this contract seems like a slam dunk for the Mariners. Rodriguez has lived up to the hype in his rookie season. All five of his tools have been on full display. He’s hitting .269 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, and 23 stolen bases. Rodriguez was also named to the American League All-Star team. He is a heavy favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year on Fanduel Sportsbook at -450, but he is a lock to win it. So if you can lay the price, it is essentially free money at this point.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.