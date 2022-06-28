Mariners Catcher Luis Torrens Lands on IL Following Dust-Up

The Seattle Mariners continue to deal with the fallout from their dosey doe with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The teams were involved in an altercation after Angels’ opener Andrew Wantz plunked Jesse Winker in the second inning. Benches cleared, and eight players were ejected before cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Mariners’ catcher Luis Torrens was involved in the melee and paid the price, landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Luis Torrens is headed to the IL with a shoulder injury that he sustained in the fight yesterday. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 27, 2022

Torrens avoided ejection, finishing Sunday’s matinee going 1-for-3 with one strikeout. The 26-year-old has been used sparingly this season, appearing in 36 games with a limited .520 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh has been the primary option behind the plate; he’s only played in 45 games this season but should see an increased workload with Torrens unavailable.

The Mariners are left picking up the pieces against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the M’s priced as -154 home chalk for the AL matchup.