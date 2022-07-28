Mariners, Guardians American League Best Bets for July 28

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seattle Mariners (+122) vs. Houston Astros (-144) Total: 8 (O -120, U -102)

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will kick off a four-game series tonight from Minute Maid Park. These two teams met out of the All-Star break last weekend, which saw the Astros pick up a three-game sweep. It’s been an interesting contrast out the break, with Houston following their wins over Seattle with three straight losses to the Oakland Athletics, while the Mariners won three in a row against the Texas Rangers. The Astros enter this contest with a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Mariners are 7-3 over that same sample size. Seattle occupies the second Wild Card position in the American League, while Houston still owns a double-digit lead atop the AL West.

Pitching shouldn’t be hard to come by for these two clubs, and multiple quality arms are set to open this series. The Mariners are sending AL Cy Young contender Logan Gilbert to the hill, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy. Gilbert has a 10-4 record with a 2.77 ERA and 112 strikeouts, while Urquidy is 9-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 punchouts. Gilbert has actually pitched better on the road this season, where he owns a 2.42 ERA in 11 starts, while Urquidy has been better at home with a 2.63 ERA in seven starts. Both of these arms should fair well in this setting, but that hasn’t been the case for the Astros right-hander, who owns a 7.58 ERA in four starts against Seattle this season.

Both teams have found some success against the opposing starting pitchers this season, but Gilbert is the more reliable of the two. He’s been remarkably consistent this year and offers excellent value to the road team. The M’s are priced in plus-value on the moneyline at +122, and that’s a number that warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (+122)

Cleveland Guardians (-118) vs. Boston Red Sox (+100) Total: 9 (O -120, U -102)

The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will conclude their four-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox opened the series with a victory, but the Guardians have responded with two of their own and will look to complete the series. There hasn’t been much to like about the Red Sox in the back half of July, posting a 2-8 record over their past ten games, while the Guardians are 7-3 over that same stretch. Cleveland has been hanging around the American League playoff picture and sits just 1.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the AL Central. Pitching has been a big reason for them staying in the race, and they should again have an advantage on the mound tonight.

Pitching and defense haven’t been kind to the Red Sox, and that’s been one of the reasons for their free fall out of a playoff position and into the cellar of the AL East. Cleveland has played a much more fundamentally sound style of baseball, especially in this series. The Guardians will start Triston McKenzie, while the Red Sox will likely counter with Kutter Crawford. McKenzie has a 7-6 record with a 3.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts, while Crawford is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 48 strikeouts. The Guardians should hold the edge on the mound, showing them as road favorites to close out this series.

The Red Sox offense can solve many of their other issues when firing on all cylinders, but with another high-quality arm set to take the mound for Cleveland, it’s hard to see them finding a ton of success. The Guardians might not be presenting plus-money here, but they still are offering a price tag that should draw in bettors at -118 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-118)