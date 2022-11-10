Mariners Interested in Mets Free Agent OF Brandon Nimmo
Paul Connor
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Seattle Mariners have expressed interest in free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
Sources: #Mariners have expressed formal interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, a Wyoming native. Mariners are looking for a left-handed bat and improved on-base percentage. Nimmo would bring both. @MLBNetwork@SeattleSports
The news comes in the wake of Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto saying the outfield is a priority for the club this offseason.
“There are big needs,” said Dipoto. “I can’t predict what the future looks like, but we will look to add one or two outfielders…[We] would like to go out and find impact, and we think the corner outfield is the easiest place to find that.”
After struggling with injuries the past few seasons, Nimmo managed to stay healthy in 2022, slashing .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and 102 runs in 151 games for the New York Mets. The 29-year-old holds a career .385 on-base percentage and would be a nice boost near the top of a Seattle lineup looking to manufacture more runs.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.