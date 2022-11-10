According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Seattle Mariners have expressed interest in free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Sources: #Mariners have expressed formal interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, a Wyoming native. Mariners are looking for a left-handed bat and improved on-base percentage. Nimmo would bring both. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2022

The news comes in the wake of Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto saying the outfield is a priority for the club this offseason.

“There are big needs,” said Dipoto. “I can’t predict what the future looks like, but we will look to add one or two outfielders…[We] would like to go out and find impact, and we think the corner outfield is the easiest place to find that.”

After struggling with injuries the past few seasons, Nimmo managed to stay healthy in 2022, slashing .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and 102 runs in 151 games for the New York Mets. The 29-year-old holds a career .385 on-base percentage and would be a nice boost near the top of a Seattle lineup looking to manufacture more runs.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mariners at +2000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.

