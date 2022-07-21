Mariners' Kyle Lewis Expected To Return vs. Astros Tomorrow
joecervenka
The Seattle Mariners should have their young outfielder back in the fold when they start the second half against the Houston Astros. According to team beat reporter Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest, Kyle Lewis is expected to be back with the big club on Friday.
Lewis has not played since late May and has been working his way back from a concussion. The 2016 first-round pick of the M’s has been limited to just four games this season but was tearing it up in the minors.
Between High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma, Lewis put up a 1.313 OPS with five home runs and 12 RBI across a 10-game minor league rehab assignment.
The 27-year-old former big-time prospect should get his chance at regular playing time in right field. Seattle has been using a combination of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore, with neither very impressive at the plate.
The M’s will look to extend the longest active win streak in the bigs to 15 games tomorrow. FanDuel Sportsbook should have a line posted for the game shortly.
