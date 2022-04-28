Mariners' Marco Gonzales Took 109 MPH comebacker off wrist vs. Rays

Harold Ramirez was the man at the plate that launched the hard liner to reach on a single. Gonzales seems lucky to get away with just a contusion and not a much worse injury. If you have the Seattle hurler in your fantasy lineup tonight, it’s going to hurt a bit but not as much as poor Marco. Gonzales logged just 0.1 innings while giving up an earned run, which will blow up your team ERA just a tad.
He should be able to make his next scheduled start against the Houston Astros on Monday, barring any setback or lingering issues.
After their opening inning score, the Rays added two runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead Seattle 3-0. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
