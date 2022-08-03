Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez (Wrist) Showing Improvement

According to Seattle Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish, star rookie Julio Rodriguez is showing improvement in his bruised right wrist.

Julio Rodriguez said his right hand/wrist is getting better. He showed his range of motion with it and said he couldn’t do that two days ago. He hasn’t a had MRI since it was a contusion. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 3, 2022

Rodriguez suffered the injury on Saturday after being hit by a pitch and was subsequently placed on the 10-day IL. The 21-year-old noted an improved range of motion on Wednesday, a sign he could be ready to return to the lineup when first eligible.

That said, manager Scott Servais has been adamant the team will not rush Rodriguez’s recovery, saying, “I think everybody knows, your wrist, your hands, you know how sensitive that area is when you’ve got a bat. And let’s do it right. Let’s make sure he’s fully healthy when he comes back.”

The 21-year-old has been remarkable, slashing .271/.334/.482 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. Rodriguez’s play has helped Seattle to a 56-49 record, good for one of the three AL Wild Card spots.

