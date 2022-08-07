Mariners RP Diego Castillo Nearing a Return to Action
Grant White
The Seattle Mariners’ success is premised on pitching, and that’s served them well through the first three-quarters of the season. The M’s are seven games above .500 and looking to secure their first postseason berth since 2001. Their job will be made easier by the return of reliever Diego Castillo, who continues to progress on his rehab assignment.
As tweeted by Corey Brock, Castillo is pitching with Seattle’s High-A affiliate with a return to the big league club at the front of his mind.
Diego Castillo will begin a MiLB rehab stint with @EverettAquaSox. He’s not far away from rejoining the club.
Castillo has been an integral part of the Mariners’ bullpen, going 6-for-6 in save opportunities and tossing the fourth-most innings among relievers. The hard-throwing righty can be relied on to deliver in high-leverage situations and will be called into action immediately upon his return.
The Mariners are in the second-tier of teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook World Series futures board, priced at an intermediate +4400 as teams speed towards the playoffs.
