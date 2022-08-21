Mariners Scratch Sam Haggerty Ahead of First Pitch vs. A's
Grant White
The Seattle Mariners made a late roster adjustment ahead of their rubber match against the Oakland Athletics. Second baseman Sam Haggerty was scratched from the lineup, being replaced by Adam Frazier. According to Shannon Drayer, Haggerty is dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered on a slide a couple of days ago.
Haggerty a late scratch with a sore left shoulder suffered on a slide a couple of days ago. Frazier will be at 2B.
Arguably, Haggerty has been the Mariners’ best hitter this season. The 28-year-old leads the team with a .848 on-base plus slugging percentage among players with at least 100 plate appearances.
He’ll be replaced by Frazier, who has been much less effective at the dish, compiling a .319 slugging percentage, with just 23 of his 107 hits going for extra bases.
Seattle is in control of its playoff destiny, posting the fourth-best winning percentage in the AL over the past month. They are favored again on Sunday, entering the AL West matchup as -225 favorites with the total set at 6.5, per the betting info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
