Mariners, Yankees American League Best Bets for June 8

There’s a big board of action slated to kick off late this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of solid value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seattle Mariners (+120) vs Houston Astros (-142) Total: 8.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have split the first two games of their three-game set, with the rubber match this evening. Tonight’s pitching matchup will feature Logan Gilbert of the Mariners taking on Jose Urquidy of the Astros. The Mariners right-hander has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.22 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while Urquidy is 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 40 punchouts. This matchup is intriguing because it’s one we saw just 11 days ago when Gilbert pitched seven shutout innings and struck out five, compared to Urquidy pitching into the fifth but allowing five earned runs. Gilbert has been the Mariners’ most consistent starter and provides them the most confidence on the mound. Seattle has a lot of value in this spot, especially with the plus-money value they present on the moneyline at +120.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (+120)

New York Yankees (-172) vs. Minnesota Twins (+144) Total: 8.5 (O-115, U-105)

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will play Game 2 of their three-game series this evening from Target Field. The Yankees thumped the Twins 10-4 in yesterday’s contest, which saw Aaron Judge hit his 22nd home run. Tonight’s pitching matchup features Cy Young contender Nestor Cortes of the Yankees taking on Chris Archer of the Twins. Cortes has been dominant through two months of the season, posting a 5-1 record with a stunning 1.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts, while Archer is 0-2 with a solid 3.89 ERA and 32 punchouts. The Yankees are significant road favorites against the Twins, reflecting how effective New York’s starter has been this season. Archer has been a pleasant surprise for the Twins and has been relatively consistent on the bump, but there are levels to this game, and Cortes is currently on a higher one. There’s not a lot of value with the Yankees’ moneyline at -172, but there’s no reason not to like the plus-money odds on the run line at +106. The Yankees own a seven-game lead atop the AL East and have won seven straight games, and even though they face off with a solid Twins squad leading the AL Central, it’s hard not to look towards the pinstripes tonight.

Best Bet: Yankees run line -1.5 (+106)