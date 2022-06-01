Marlins (+100) Will Complete Doubleheader Sweep vs. Rockies Tonight
joecervenka
Gone Fishin’ in the Mountains: Marlins +100
Miami Marlins: 19-27 | Colorado Rockies: 22-26 Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 6:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field
While wagering on a doubleheader sweep is not recommended regularly, this is the exception to the rule. It’s not official quite yet, but the mountain men are getting squished by the fish in Game 1 of today’s day-night double-dip. Miami is up 11-0 over the Rockies in the seventh inning, and banking on the comeback, that’s certainly a bet to stay away from.
Colorado is sending German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA) to the mound in the evening session. Marquez is the kind of pitcher who can rival giving up an eight-spot on his own. The 27-year-old is off to one of the worst starts of his career and has been equally bad in the thin Denver air. All eight of the Venezuelan’s home runs allowed have come at Coors Field this season, where opposing batters are hitting .313 off the right-hander.
Although Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA) has not been that much better than the Rockies starter this year, he is a big-time prospect coming off a fantastic rookie campaign. Rogers struck out 157 in 133 innings last year while sporting a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The 24-year-old also had a great start against Colorado.
Albeit on home soil in Florida, Rogers held a more talented Rockies lineup to three hits, and one earned run over seven innings almost a year ago. On June 10th of, 2021, Rogers also struck out eight in his only career start against Colorado.
The Marlins are not world-beaters by any stretch of the imagination, but they’re clearly taking advantage of the Colorado altitude today and will keep the momentum going into the nightcap as the slight underdog.
