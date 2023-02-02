Marlins 2B Luis Arraez Wins Arbitration Hearing

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Luis Arraez has won his arbitration hearing against the Miami Marlins.
Luis Arráez has won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins, per source. He will earn $6.1M in 2023; the club had filed at $5M. Note: The Twins filed the $5M figure, but the number doesn’t change following his trade to the Marlins. Arráez is a client of MVP Sports Group.
Arraez will now earn $6.1 million in 2023, a hefty raise from the $2.2 million he made last season while a member of the Minnesota Twins. Miami had filed at $5 million, a number initially filed by Minnesota before Arraez was dealt to the Marlins on January 20.
The 25-year-old won his first career batting title last season, slashing .316/.375/.420 with eight home runs, 49 RBI, and 88 runs scored. While Arraez’s power numbers leave much to be desired, his exit velocities have increased each season. The Venezuelan native also struck out just 7.1 percent of the time in 2022, a plus for a Miami squad that struggled to get on base and finished 28th in runs scored (586).
Arraez is expected to play second base in his new threads, with fellow All-Star Jazz Chisholm moving to center field.
