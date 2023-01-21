Marlins Acquire Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins
George Kurtz
The Miami Marlins have acquired Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved.
Pablo Lopez headlines a trio of players going back to the Twins in this deal. They also received a pair of prospects in infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio. The Marlins have made no secret this offseason that with the depth of starting pitching, they would be willing to move one for an offensive upgrade. Arraez may just be that. Arraez won the American League batting crown this past season, batting .314. The Marlins need all the help they can get on offense, and Arraez also adds value with his ability to play all over the infield, but he is expected to be the primary second baseman for the team this season.
The bigger problem for the Marlins may be that they play in the National League East. This is a division with the high-spending New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost in the World Series last season, and the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series the year before. The Marlins are +4000 to win the NL East this season. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
