Marlins Activate Jon Berti From Injured List

Marlins’ second baseman Jon Berti has been activated from the injured list and is in the starting lineup tonight. Berti had been on the injured list since July 15 with a groin injury. His return will provide a significant boost to the Marlins lineup. Berti is hitting .271 and leads the majors with 28 stolen bases. His ability to steal bases makes him valuable to the Miami lineup, but it remains to be seen if he will run as frequently after his groin injury.
Miami Marlins Betting Odds
Berti’s return is a significant factor for betting on the Marlins against Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Miami has value with Pablo Lopez on the bump, and the lineup almost 100 percent healthy. Be sure to grab them at +120 odds over on Fanduel Sportsbook before the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.