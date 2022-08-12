Marlins Activate Jon Berti From Injured List

Marlins’ second baseman Jon Berti has been activated from the injured list and is in the starting lineup tonight. Berti had been on the injured list since July 15 with a groin injury. His return will provide a significant boost to the Marlins lineup. Berti is hitting .271 and leads the majors with 28 stolen bases. His ability to steal bases makes him valuable to the Miami lineup, but it remains to be seen if he will run as frequently after his groin injury.

Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Berti’s return is a significant factor for betting on the Marlins against Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Miami has value with Pablo Lopez on the bump, and the lineup almost 100 percent healthy. Be sure to grab them at +120 odds over on Fanduel Sportsbook before the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.