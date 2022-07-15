Marlins, Cardinals National League Best Bets for July 15

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Phillies (+142) vs. Miami Marlins (-168) Total: 7 (O-106, U-114)

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will head into the All-Star break after a three-game weekend series beginning tonight from LoanDepot Park. The Marlins enter this series trailing the Phillies by 2.5-games in the standings and are three games back in the NL wild card. Philadelphia currently sits half a game back in the wild card race after losing four straight games to drop them to 5-5 over their last ten, while the Marlins are also 5-5 over that same stretch. Both teams have benefited from MLB adding another wild card team this season, but there have still been consistency problems with both franchises, which should make for an exciting series this weekend.

Game 1 of this series is set to feature a pitching matchup where the Marlins hold the advantage. The Phillies are still sending a quality arm to the mound in Kyle Gibson, but the Marlins will be countering with NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara. Gibson has posted a 4-3 record with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts, while the Marlins ace is 9-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 111 strikeouts. It’s hard not to be impressed with how good Alcantara has looked this season, and every time he takes the bump, there’s a good chance you’ll see the Marlins play in a competitive baseball game.

The Phillies enter this game on a minor losing skid, while the Marlins have won two straight games and should be able to build off that with their best arm on the mound tonight. Miami is in a good position to close the gap between them and the Phillies in the standings. There isn’t a lot of value in their price point on the moneyline at -168 tonight, but there’s undoubtedly some on the run line with plus-money value at +130.

Best Bet: Marlins run line (+130)

Cincinnati Reds (+140) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-168) Total: 9 (O+100, U-122)

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to play host to the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series from Busch Stadium. The Cards enter this series after losing two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Reds played spoiler and won two of three games against the powerhouse New York Yankees. The Cardinals own a 4-6 record over their last ten games, while the Reds sit at 7-3 over that same stretch. St. Louis currently holds the third and final wild card position in the National League, while the Reds are in a tie for last in the NL Central. The Cardinals have taken advantage of playing the Reds this season, and they’ll look to continue that at home ahead of the All-Star break.

Cincinnati hasn’t had much success in their rotation this season, but they’ll be sending one of their young, promising arms to the mound tonight in Hunter Greene, who’s had an up and down rookie campaign, while the Cardinals will also send a rookie to the mound in Andre Pallante. Greene has posted a 3-10 record this year, paired with a 5.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts, while Pallante is 2-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 42 punchouts. The Cardinals have had one good appearance against Greene and one where they struggled, which is what you’ve come to expect from this pitcher as he learns how to pitch in the big leagues.

Pallante has been a bright spot for the Cardinals in a rotation that certainly needs more depth. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in over six innings pitched against Cincinnati this year. The Cardinals have posted a 27-20 home record this season and should be in an excellent position to win tonight’s contest by multiple runs. Therefore, looking towards the solid plus-money price tag on the Cards on the run line, which currently sits at +116.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+116)