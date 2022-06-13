Marlins, Cardinals National League Best Bets for June 13

There are multiple games tonight to cover on the National League schedule, and there’s definite value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Marlins (+120) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-142) Total: 7.5 (O-112, U-108)

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will kick off their NL East series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies enter red-hot, with a 9-1 record over their past ten games, while the Marlins are 7-3 over that same stretch. Both of these clubs had their win streaks snapped on Sunday, but we’re getting treated to a great opening pitching matchup in this series. Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins takes on Aaron Nola of the Phillies. Alcantara is the current favorite to win the NL Cy Young this season, posting sensational numbers, including a 6-2 record with a 1.61 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Nola has been solid with a 4-4 record, a 3.50 ERA, and 85 strikeouts. The Marlins have won four of Alcantara’s five past starts, and his most recent outing saw him record a no-decision after pitching nine shutout innings against the Washington Nationals before the team lost in extra innings. Some Phillies bats have found success against the Marlins right-hander in previous seasons. Still, he’s already pitched into the seventh inning and recorded a victory against Philadelphia this year. Both of these teams are playing well at the moment and have aspirations to get back into the NL East division race, but it’s hard not to look at the excellent plus-money value with Alcantara and the Marlins at +120.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+120)

Pittsburgh Pirates (+160) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-190) Total: 9 (O-120, U-102)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will begin a four-game series tonight. The Cards have won five-of-six matchups against the Pirates this season, including an 18-4 thumping in their most recent meeting on May 22. St. Louis won two-of-three games against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, while the Pirates have lost six straight overall. The Cardinals will host this series from Busch Stadium, where the team is 18-12. The opening pitching matchup will feature Mitch Keller of the Pirates taking on Zack Thompson of the Cardinals. Thompson is making his first career MLB start tonight. Still, the Cardinals have already had success against Keller this year, taking four runs and six hits off him in just over four innings while taking a 6-2 victory. There’s some risk because we don’t know what we’re getting with Thompson, but he has made a relief appearance for the Cardinals. St. Louis is listed as sizeable favorites on the moneyline tonight at -190, but the price you should be targeting is their run line at +105.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line -1.5 (+105)