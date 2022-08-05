Marlins' Jon Berti And Brian Anderson Nearing Rehab Assignments
Doug Ziefel
Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Jon Berti and Brian Anderson are set to begin minor league rehab assignments this weekend. Berti has missed about three weeks with a groin issue, and Anderson has been on the IL for two weeks with a shoulder injury. The duo will report to Triple-A Jacksonville and possibly be back in the Marlins lineup by next week. Their returns would be a welcome sight as Berti has been phenomenal this season. He’s hitting .271 with two homers and 19 RBI but has scored 32 runs and leads the majors in stolen bases with 28. On the other hand, Anderson has not had the best campaign, hitting just .256 with three homers and 12 RBI.
Miami Marlins Betting Odds
The Marlins are well out of contention in the NL East. However, they have plenty of talent to play spoiler down the stretch. Watch for them as underdogs because they can topple any opponent, especially when Sandy Alcantara is on the mound. Make sure you grab the best line at Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.