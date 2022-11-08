Marlins' Pablo Lopez 'Biggest Name' in Offseason Trade Talks
joecervenka
The Miami Marlins appear willing to trade starting pitching for capable bats. Pablo Lopez is one of Miami’s top arms, but according to New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Marlins are and already have been interested in moving the big righty.
Biggest name hear available in trade so far is Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Fish need hitters! Came close to dealing him to Yankees at deadline in a Gleyber Torres deal.
The 26-year-old was reportedly already dangled to the New York Yankees at this season’s trade deadline, with the Fish wanting infielder Gleyber Torres back. While that deal did not come to fruition, the Marlins still appear ready to pull the trigger on sending Lopez to another zip code.
The undrafted Venezuela has played with his only team since 2018 after making his debut with Miami with a win on June 30th of that year. Lopez would go on to start 93 more games for the Marlins and has been a staple in the starting rotation ever since.
Last season, the five-year man posted a 10-10 record to go along with a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts in 180 innings.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Marlins in the bottom ten on the World Series futures board (+7000), so don’t expect a big turnaround from last year’s 93-loss club.
