Marlins' Pitching Prospect Max Meyer to Debut on Saturday
Doug Ziefel
The Miami Marlins No. 2 ranked prospect Max Meyer will make his Major League Baseball debut Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 23-year-old Meyer was a fast riser through the Marlins’ system, and his electric stuff dominated minor league hitters. On the weekend, we’ll see a fastball that runs up to the high 90s and a devastating slider that was the consensus best pitch in the 2020 draft class where he was taken third overall. Some scouts think Meyer has the potential to be a lights-out closer if he proves to not be durable enough for the front end of a starting rotation.
With the call-up of Meyer, Miami has a bright future on the mound. A projected rotation of NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Max Meyer, and Edward Cabrera is formidable. However, the pitching does not stop there, as Braxton Garrett has proven himself at the big league level, and top prospect Sixto Sanchez is working his way back from injury.
