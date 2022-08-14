Marlins Place Anthony Bender on 15-Day IL With Elbow Injury

Bender pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, departing after just five pitches in the ninth inning. A back injury has limited Bender to just 19.1 innings pitched across 22 appearances, and that could be impacting his effectiveness. The 27-year-old has a 4.77 fielding independent pitching, with his strikeouts per nine innings decreasing to 7.9, well off last year’s mark of 10.4.
In corresponding moves, the Marlins optioned Tommy Nance to Triple-A and recalled Andrew Nardi and Parker Buggs. Both pitchers will be used to offset the loss of Bender over the coming weeks.
The Marlins conclude their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday. Miami and the Braves are scoreless early. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
