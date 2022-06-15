Marlins Place Edward Cabrera on 15-Day IL

The Miami Marlins will be without their talented young starting pitcher for at least the next two weeks as Edward Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 13. Cabrera is dealing with right elbow tendinitis.
Elbow injuries are never a good thing and rarely only take a few weeks to heal, so don’t expect to see Cabrera back when first eligible.
Making just his third start of the season, the 24-year-old Dominican was knocked around on Sunday against the Astros. Cabrera lasted just 3.2 innings and gave up seven hits, three walks, and five earned runs. It was the righthander’s first loss of the season after looking very sharp in his first two starts of the year.
On the season, Cabrera is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and has 15 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.
