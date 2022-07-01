Marlins Place Jorge Soler on 10-Day IL with Back Injury
Grant White
The Miami Marlins will have to make their way without one of their best offensive players over the next couple of weeks. Jordan McPherson tweeted that the Marlins placed Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list with a back injury after he was a late scratch against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the week.
#Marlins are going to be placing Jorge Soler on the IL prior to their series opener vs the Washington Nationals. Waiting to hear about the corresponding move.
Soler was a late scratch from Wednesday’s finale vs the Cardinals due to back discomfort.
Soler sits third among qualified hitters on the Marlins with a .727 on-base plus slugging percentage. Additionally, the World Series MVP ranks third on the team in runs batted in and second in runs scored.
The Marlins have deployed Soler almost exclusively in left field this season. Bryan De La Cruz covered the seven spot on Wednesday night and should see increased usage until Soler returns from the IL.
Miami opens up a four-game set against the Washington Nationals tonight at Nationals Park. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors priced as +116 underdogs, with the total set at 9.
