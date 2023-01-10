Marlins Sign Veteran SP Johnny Cueto to 1-Year, $8.5 Million Contract

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Miami Marlins have signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.

The deal also includes a $10.5 million club option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout.

After struggling the past few seasons, Cueto enjoyed a career resurgence in 2022 while a member of the Chicago White Sox, recording a 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a 102:33 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 158 1/3 innings (25 appearances, 24 starts).

In Miami, the 36-year-old will provide additional depth to a Marlins rotation that includes reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, and Jesus Luzardo.

Entering what will be his 16th MLB season, Cueto is best known for his tenure with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-2015), where he blossomed into one of baseball’s top young arms. The two-time All-Star has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series title in 2015.

