Marlins Sit Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Series Finale vs. Giants
Grant White
Jazz Chisholm Jr’s return from a hamstring injury hasn’t been seamless. The Miami Marlins second baseman missed a week of action at the end of May, returning to the lineup on May 29. Since then, Chisholm Jr. has failed to make an impact, recording just two hits in 26 at-bats and striking out eight times.
The Marlins are resting their top hitter for their series finale against the San Francisco Giants, starting Jon Berti at second. However, it appears to be just a regular off day for Chisholm Jr. and unrelated to his previous hamstring injury.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. sits today vs. a RHP. He’s been slumping since returning from his hamstring injury (.077/.172/.192, 12 wRC+ in 29 PA). https://t.co/Mt21oBnuRB
Berti has been exceptional when called upon. The utility man has appeared in just 25 games this season but has a .869 on-base plus slugging percentage and 0.9 Wins Above Replacement. Berti takes over for Chisholm Jr’s at second and his spot atop the batting order, leading off against San Fran.
Miami has taken two of the first three contests against the Giants, walking off in dramatic fashion on Saturday night. They go for the series win as +106 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
