Marlins SP Trevor Rogers Could Return on Wednesday

According to RotoWire’s official Twitter, Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers is expected to be activated from the IL this week and start Wednesday’s contest versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rogers has been sidelined since July 29 due to lower-back spasms. The 24-year-old looked healthy in his final rehab start at Triple-A Jacksonville, recording 12 strikeouts across six innings of no-hit ball.

Speaking with reporters, Rogers said his back “feels the best it has in his professional career” while also alluding to an improved mindset.

After a breakout season in 2021 which saw him earn his first career All-Star berth, the lefty has struggled mightily in 2022, compiling a 5.85 ERA, a 1.59 WHIP, and an 83:41 strikeout to walk ratio over 87.2 innings pitched (19 starts). Still, Rogers carries immense strikeout upside, as evidenced by last year’s 157 punchouts in 133.0 IP. That alone is enough for the New Mexico native to warrant a roster spot in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Marlins at +205 on the moneyline for Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.