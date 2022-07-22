Marlins SS Jazz Chisholm has Stress Fracture in Back; Likely Out 6 Weeks

According to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish, Miami Marlins star shortstop Jazz Chisholm has a stress fracture in his back and will likely be out for the next six weeks.

A CT scan on Marlins All-Star Second Baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr.’s back has revealed a stress fracture sources tell me and @J_McPherson1126. The timetable on this injury is approximately 6 weeks. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 22, 2022

Chisholm’s back issue had already forced him to miss nearly a month’s worth of action. Friday’s CT scan results confirm he will be sidelined even longer.

It’s a massive blow to the Marlins. Despite its 43-49 record, Miami remains in the thick of the National League Wild Card race (six games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final spot). Chisholm’s injury also raises questions about how Miami management will approach August 2’s trade deadline, specifically whether they should be buyers or sellers.

A first-time All-Star in 2022, Chisholm was amidst an impressive campaign, slashing .254/.325/.535 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 39 runs, and 12 stolen bases while sporting a .860 OPS.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Marlins at -126 on the moneyline for Friday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.