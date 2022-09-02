Marlins SS Jon Berti Not in Lineup Friday vs. Braves

Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (hip) is not in the lineup for the team’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Anyway, here’s the #Marlins’ lineup on Sandy Day to open the three-game series with the Braves. Miguel Rojas is in there. No Berti. pic.twitter.com/YqGfAscYUm — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) September 2, 2022

Miguel Rojas will take over for Berti in the lineup on Friday at the shortstop position. He suffered the hip injury in Wednesday’s outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Thursday’s day off didn’t seem enough for him to recover in time. Berti becomes a significant loss for the top of the batting order as one of the league’s fastest players.

In 2022, Berti has notched a .259 batting average, a .349 on-base percentage, and a .365 slugging rate. He also leads the major leagues with 32 stolen bases. Keep an eye out for updates on Berti’s status heading into the weekend.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Odds

The Miami Marlins are currently +150 on the moneyline against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, with the total set at 6.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.