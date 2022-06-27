Marlins Total, Dodgers National League Best Bets for June 27

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Marlins (+112) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-132) Total: 7.5 (O-118, U-104)

The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals will collide for Game 1 of a three-game series tonight from Busch Stadium. Both clubs will enter this series playing uninspiring baseball, with the Marlins owning a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Cards are 4-6 over that same stretch. St. Louis has been a better home team this year, with a 22-15 record, while the Marlins have struggled on the road at 14-22. The opening pitching matchup of this series should be a good one between two high-quality starters. Pablo Lopez of the Marlins is expected to face off with Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals. Lopez has a 5-3 record with a 2.61 ERA and 83 strikeouts, while Wainwright is 5-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 67 strikeouts. Wainwright has notoriously held the Marlins under control in prior starts against them at Busch Stadium. At the same time, Lopez pitched seven innings of three-hit baseball against the Cardinals earlier this season. Wainwright has been his usual consistent self this season at home, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.68 ERA, with his road ERA over an entire run higher. There have been some struggles for Lopez in June, but his last time out, he pitched seven innings and allowed no earned runs against Colorado, which should be something to build off ahead of this start in St. Louis. Both of these offenses are extremally streaky, and it’s not difficult to see a scenario where a pitchers’ duel is present in this matchup. The total is currently set at 7.5, with the under holding better value at -104. With Wainwright and Lopez going head-to-head, it’s not difficult to see a low-scoring affair and the under hitting tonight.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-104)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-205) vs. Colorado Rockies (+172) Total: 12 (O-106, U-114)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will kick off a three-game series from Coors Field tonight. The Dodgers have slowly started to put things together after a rough start to begin June and are now 7-3 over their past ten, while the Rockies are last in the NL West and are 4-6 over that same sample size. These two clubs have only met three times this season, with those matchups seeing the Rockies win two-of-three games to begin their season in April. These two clubs typically love bringing out the best in each other offensively, which is why this total is set astronomically high at 12. The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Tyler Anderson of the Dodgers taking on Chad Kuhl of the Rockies. Anderson has been flawless this season, with an 8-0 record and a 3.00 ERA, to go along with 65 strikeouts. The Rockies right-hander has a 4-5 record with a 3.95 ERA and 52 strikeouts. This matchup has the potential for fireworks, but it’s also a good opportunity for the Dodgers bats to get rolling. After a come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves last night, the Dodgers should be able to carry that momentum into this series against the Rockies, with one of their most consistent arms on the mound tonight. There isn’t any value in considering the Dodgers on the moneyline tonight at -205, but you can get a solid price on LA to pick up a victory by multiple runs on the run line at -132.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line (-132)