Martinez, Guerrero Jr. Best American League Player Props August 23

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) to Record 2+ Hits (+240)

The Boston Red Sox offense has been fine in 2022, and multiple players have continued to put up big numbers. Tonight’s matchup with Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays has the potential for offensive fireworks, so you may want to look towards multiple hitter props in this contest. The total for this matchup is set at 9.5, which feels a little bit low with tonight’s starting pitchers. Berrios has struggled on the road this season and has an ERA near seven in those starts, so look towards Red Sox players who’ve found success against him. One of those batters is J.D. Martinez, who has hit .348 in 22 at-bats against the veteran righthander. Targeting the big slugger to record a multi-hit game warrants consideration, especially when it’s listed at +240.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

Sticking with the Blue Jays and Red Sox, Toronto’s offense can be dangerous on any given slate. Brayan Bello can potentially be a solid big league starter down the line but hasn’t been able to put things together, leading to an 8.47 ERA in five appearances for Boston. The Blue Jays already knocked around the righthander for five earned runs in four innings pitched, so targeting the team’s most consistent hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., makes perfect sense. In three at-bats against Bello, Guerrero Jr. has two hits. The big power-hitting first baseman has his home run prop set at +330, so there’s definite value in that price.

Shane McClanahan (Rays) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+100)

Things have been going well for the Tampa Bay Rays, and there’s a lot to like about their starting pitcher in this matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. Shane McClanahan was the top AL Cy Young candidate for much of this season, but a few poor starts after the All-Star break damaged his stock. Still, McClanahan got back on track in his last appearance, pitching seven innings and striking out eight batters, which should play well against an Angels lineup that strikeouts at the highest rate in baseball. The Rays lefthander has struck out 173 batters in 141 and 1/3 innings in 2022, so it’s difficult to avoid one of his alternate strikeout props in this matchup. One of those strikeout props is listed at eight, which McClanahan already accomplished in his last appearance. Building off that start shouldn’t be an issue for the lefty, and there’s a great price of +100 for him to strike out eight or more tonight.