Martinez, Hernandez Best American League Player Props - June 3

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Teoscar Hernandez (Blue Jays) to Record a Home Run (+330)

Teoscar Hernandez is heating up for the Toronto Blue Jays and that’s not good for the American League, especially for teams who are starting left-handers against him. As a right-handed hitter, he mashed lefty starters last year in 140 plate appearances, hitting .372 with 12 home runs. Hernandez has just three career at-bats against Daniel Lynch, the Kansas City Royals starter tonight, and has already recorded one home run in those appearances.

Hernandez is starting to get his home run swing back as his power numbers have been impressive during the team’s most recent win streak. He boasts odds of +330 to homer tonight and there’s still value in that number which has risen over the last week from +400 territory. The lefty matchup is a great one for Hernandez.

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) to Record a Home Run (+440)

J.D. Martinez has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball this season, owning a batting average of .353 through 173 at-bats. Martinez had faced off with the Los Angeles Angels starter Noah Syndergaard eight times in his career and has four base hits, which are promising numbers against the talented right-hander. Martinez has only hit five home runs on the season but there’s still value in looking at his number on any given night to homer.

Robbie Ray (Mariners) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+196)

The 2022 American League Cy Young winner hasn’t exactly gotten off to a banner start with the Seattle Mariners after signing with them this offseason. Robbie Ray owns a record of 4-6 with an ERA of 4.93 but has still been strong in the strikeout department with 74. Over the left-hander’s last five starts, Ray has no less than six strikeouts in any of those appearances, with eight-plus K’s in four of those starts. The Astros have the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in baseball but Ray has yet to face them this season and has the type of stuff that should play against this Houston lineup.