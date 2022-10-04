Martinez, Ohtani Best American League Player Props October 4

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

It hasn’t been a season to remember for the Boston Red Sox, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still players to target on their team in the final regular season series of the year. There are no two ways around it, the Red Sox haven’t had offensive consistency or the starting pitching to be a playoff team, so there will need to be some significant adjustments in the offseason. The Red Sox could open their checkbook, but for now, they’ll rely on some of their offensive stars to finish the year, including J.D. Martinez. The big Red Sox slugger has been one of the hottest hitters in the league over the last seven games, with a pair of home runs, a .360 batting average, and 1.105 OPS. Those numbers should play well against Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs. Martinez is listed at +400 to homer, and a lot of value is built into those odds.

Shohei Ohtani (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

It’s been a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Angels, despite having two generational talents on their roster. The team will be searching for answers in the offseason, but there are still reasons to look in their direction. Two-way stud Shohei Ohtani is set to take on the Oakland Athletics, and this is a matchup he’s dominated throughout his career. Ohtani will go head-to-head with A’s pitcher Cole Irvin. In 25 at-bats against the left-hander, Ohtani has hit .320, with a pair of home runs and four RBI. Those numbers should continue to play well in this matchup, so targeting Ohtani to go deep has some value at +330.

Lucas Giolito (White Sox) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-150)

Continuing with disappointing teams, the Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito out to the mound against the Minnesota Twins. Over the previous three seasons, the right-hander had posted an ERA below 3.60, but not in 2022, sitting with a 5.00 ERA entering this final start of the campaign. Still, he’s been a reliable strikeout pitcher, tallying 173 in 155 innings. Giolito has faced the Twins three times, tallying strikeout totals of nine, six, and five. The White Sox’s talented righty is listed at -150 tonight to record six or more strikeouts, and there’s enough value in that number to be considered.