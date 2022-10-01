Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
George Kurtz
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Snit came out to talk to the home plate ump after the bottom of the fifth. And McHugh is just starting to warm up so it appears as though Fried is departing with an injury and McHugh will get as much time as he needs to warm up. #Braves
Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
On Saturday, the Braves will have Kyle Wright on the mound while the Mets counter with Max Scherzer. The Braves are -172 (+1.5) on the run line and +102 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-124), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
