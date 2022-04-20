Max Fried Pitches a Gem as the Braves Best the Dodgers in LA
George Kurtz
Overview
Max Fried picked up his first win of the season Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves.
This season, Fried had struggled somewhat in his first two starts when he allowed 15 hits and eight runs in 11 innings pitched versus the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals but rebounded with a beautiful performance versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Versus those Dodgers, Fried only allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out eight in seven innings. This is quite the performance when you consider who he was up against and the lineup he faced.
Fried is next scheduled to pitch next Tuesday versus the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman.
As for the Braves, they will conclude their three-game series versus the Dodgers with an afternoon contest on Wednesday. Charlie Morton will toe the rubber for the Braves, while Tony Gonsolin will do the same for the Dodgers. The Braves are -192 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).
