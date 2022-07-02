Max Scherzer is Ready to Return to the New York Mets

Max Scherzer will return to the New York Mets rotation on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Max Scherzer is in line to start Tuesday in Cincinnati. He’s hoping he can go about 90 pitches over six innings. He said after a second rehab start he has “a much better grasp of what this is” in terms of his injury and maintenance work. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 1, 2022

Scherzer has been out since May 18 due to an oblique injury but will make his return versus the Cincinnati Reds. This will be welcome news to a Mets team that has seen its lead in the National League East shrink from double digits to just 3.5 games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

When healthy, Scherzer is one of the best pitchers in MLB, but health is a concern as Scherzer also wasn’t able to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers late in their playoff run last season. Scherzer was sporting a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, with 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched before the injury. The Mets also hope to get Jacob deGrom back from the injury list later this month.

As for Saturday, the Mets will have Trevor Williams on the mound as they go up against Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Mets are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -136 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.