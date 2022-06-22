McClanahan Leads Verlander in AL Cy Young Race

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of June 22):

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+350)

Last week: Facing off with the AL East-leading New York Yankees twice over the past week, Shane McClanahan pitched six innings in both starts, allowing just two earned runs but picking up a loss and a no-decision. The left-hander struck out a combined 15 but didn’t get much run support.

This week: Since McClanahan started back on Monday against the Yankees, it’s expected the Cy Young odds favorite will make another appearance on the weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Justin Verlander – Astros (+375)

Last week: Justin Verlander struggled his last time out against the Chicago White Sox, where he pitched just three and 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs. That said, Verlander still saw a slight odds increase over the last week from +400 to +375.

This week: In what should be a series with plenty of fireworks this weekend, when the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees for four games, Verlander is scheduled to pitch Game 2 on Friday night.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+550)

Last week: The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, which saw him have his worst statistical outing of the year, pitching five and 1/3 innings while allowing six hits and four earned runs in the losing effort.

This week: Manoah is expected to start for the Blue Jays when the team heads to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend set with the Brewers. Even after a poor outing, he still boasts an 8-2 record with a 2.00 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+800)

Last week: Much like McClanahan with the Yankees, Gerrit Cole’s last two starts have been against the Tampa Bay Rays, with his latest appearance on June 20 seeing him carry a no-hitter through seven before eventually allowing a hit with one out in the eighth. Cole also struck out a season-high 12 in that start.

This week: With Verlander starting for the Astros on Friday against the Yankees, it’s expected that Cole will start one of the games this weekend against Houston too. The right-hander currently owns a 6-1 record with a 3.14 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Nestor Cortes – Yankees (+900)

Last week: The Yankees left-hander has had two poor starts out of his past three, pitching last night against the Rays and allowing four earned runs over four and 1/3 innings to increase his season ERA to 2.31.

This week: With Cortes starting on Tuesday night, he should also make a scheduled start on Sunday when the Yankees conclude their four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Manoah and Verlander currently hold the highest ticket percentages with 12.6%, while the money has come in for Verlander too, where he owns 17.6% of the handle for this award. With that in mind, Verlander is also the book’s current biggest liability.

And here are the Top-10 2022 AL Cy Young odds: