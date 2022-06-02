McClanahan Making Charge in AL Cy Young Race

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of June 1):

Justin Verlander – Astros (+425)

Last week: The veteran right-hander had his worst outing of the season on May 27 against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs with six strikeouts in six innings.

This week: After starting on Friday night, Justin Verlander‘s next appearance is set for this afternoon against the Oakland Athletics. The Cy Young odds leader has yet to face the Athletics this season.

Kevin Gausman – Blue Jays (+550)

Last week: After Robbie Ray departed for Seattle in the offseason, the Blue Jays added Kevin Gausman, which has paid off through the first two months. Gausman took on the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, where he picked up a victory after six shutout innings.

This week: The Blue Jays opened their series with the Chicago White Sox last night. Gausman started, picking up his fifth victory after going five innings and allowing three earned runs. His next appearance should be Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+700)

Last week: Gerrit Cole started for the New York Yankees on Saturday taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. He put together another dominant performance, pitching six innings and allowing only one earned run while striking out ten. Cole ended up with a no-decision in the contest.

This week: The runner-up for the Cy Young award last season should kick off the Yankees’ series this weekend when they play host to the Detroit Tigers.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+750)

Last week: The young left-hander has quietly crept up in the AL Cy Young rankings after pitching six innings while allowing one earned run and striking out seven against the Yankees on Sunday.

This week: Following up his performance against New York, Shane McClanahan is expected to a start this weekend opposite the Chicago White Sox.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+900)

Last week: Alek Manoah continued his dominant season last Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, pitching six innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out nine. However, he recorded a no-decision.

This week: Manoah starts on Thursday in the Blue Jays series finale against the White Sox. His next appearance should come early next week, where he’ll likely have a two-start week for Toronto.

And here are the Top-10 2022 AL Cy Young odds: