McClanahan Takes Over AL Cy Young Odds Lead

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of June 15):

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+350)

Last week: Shane McClanahan put together another tremendous outing against the St. Louis Cardinals and is now the favorite to win the award. He pitched eight innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out nine to pick up his seventh victory of the season.

This week: The young left-hander will make his next start later this evening, where it’ll be a battle between Cy Young hopefuls, with McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays taking on Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees.

Justin Verlander – Astros (+400)

Last week: The Houston Astros veteran starter had another great outing against the Miami Marlins on June 12, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out five which was good for his eighth victory on the campaign.

This week: The starters have yet to be announced for the Astros weekend series against the Chicago White Sox, but it’s expected that Justin Verlander gets the ball in one of the three games, which could help him sustain the top Cy Young odds once again.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+650)

Last week: The sophomore right-hander for the Toronto Blue Jays pitched six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles on June 13, picking up his eighth victory of the season, to go along with his near-flawless 1.67 ERA.

This week: The Blue Jays will welcome the Yankees for a three-game weekend series from the Rogers Center, and Alek Manoah is scheduled to pitch one of the three matchups this weekend.

Nestor Cortes – Yankees (+1000)

Last week: Nestor Cortes struggled his last time out against the Minnesota Twins, pitching 4 and 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and four earned runs. His last start saw his ERA rise to 1.96, where he has a 5-2 record.

This week: The crafty left-hander will make a significant start later this evening when the Yankees play host to the current Cy Young favorite in McClanahan and Tampa Bay.

Kevin Gausman – Blue Jays (+1000)

Last week: Kevin Gausman suffered his second straight loss for the Blue Jays, but it wasn’t because he pitched poorly, throwing six innings against the Detroit Tigers and allowing just one earned run back on June 11.

This week: The Blue Jays right-hander will make the start tomorrow afternoon when the team finishes off their four-game series with the Orioles. Gausman currently boasts a 5-5 record with a 2.67 ERA.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+1000)

Last week: Much like his teammate Cortes, Gerrit Cole struggled against the Twins on June 9, pitching just two and 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs. Cole followed that up with a bounce-back performance last night against Tampa Bay, picking up his sixth victory after pitching six shutout innings.

This week: After starting on Tuesday night against the Rays, Cole should be scheduled to pitch in the Yankees’ upcoming weekend series against Toronto.

