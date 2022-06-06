Mets (+102) Will Pounce On Padres Tonight After Toppling Dodgers
joecervenka
The Sweet Snell of Defeat: Mets a Steal at +102
New York Mets: 37-19 | San Diego Padres: 33-21 Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET Location: San Diego, California | Stadium: Petco Park
The New York Mets are on a roll, while Padres starter Blake Snell has also been on a roll too, albeit downhill. Since winning a career-best 21 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, his trajectory has mostly only gone south, including his time in SoCal.
Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA) has been on the mound for just three games this season after getting a late start to the 2022 campaign because of a left adductor strain. This comes after the oft-injured lefty put up a 4.20 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in his first season with the Padres in 2021.
Going deep into games is Snell’s biggest issue, but he is coming off his best start of the year against the Cardinals last Tuesday. The former Ray went six innings and struck out six but also allowed three walks and was saddled with a no-decision in San Diego’s 3-2 loss.
While we know what Snell has done in SD, what Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) can do at Petco Park or against the Padres is still a mystery.
The 13-year veteran is somehow getting his first career start against the Friars. What we do know for sure, is Carrasco leads a hot Mets name that has gone 18-11 on the road this year, which includes a pair of wins against the odds-on favorites to win the World Series (+380).
New York is coming off two straight road victories over the Dodgers and surpassed LA for the National League’s best record this weekend.
Carrasco has been a big part of the Mets’ success, already equalling his win total from two years ago. The 35-year-old Venezuelan is looking more like the pitcher that won 35 games for Cleveland in 2017 and 2018 combined.
Pitching in front of a Mets offense that ranks first in the majors in team batting average (.264) and second in runs scored will only help against a Padres team that has been less than impressive at home this year.
San Diego is just 13-10 at Petco and has the second-lowest home batting average (.222) in the NL. The Padres have scored the fewest runs at home in the bigs, and while we all know Petco is a pitcher’s park, it’s been even harder on a San Diego squad sans its superstar.
Fernando Tatis Jr. remains on the shelf with a fractured left wrist and has yet to play this season. Last season, Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs, led the Padres in runs (99), and was second on the squad with 97 RBI.
