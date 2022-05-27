Mets 2B Jeff McNeil Returns to Lineup on Friday

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil returns to the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, per the team’s Twitter.

McNeil had to exit Wednesday’s game early with a knee contusion but ultimately won’t miss any games after a timely day off on Thursday. The 30-year-old has been crucial to New York’s early-season success by leading the team in batting average thus far. They have a sizeable gap in the NL East, a 7.5-game lead over Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves. The Mets will look to extend that gap in this weekend’s series against the Phillies at Citi Field.

In 44 games this season, McNeil has posted a .321 batting average, a .374 on-base percentage, and a .455 slugging rate.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Odds

The New York Mets are currently -166 on the moneyline against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.