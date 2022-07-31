Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Plans to Opt-Out of Contract
Grant White
The New York Mets can’t take anything for granted ahead of the postseason.
The NL East leaders added to their coffers over the past couple of seasons, acquiring several noteworthy players and shifting their focus into win-now mode. Moreover, they are getting healthy at the right time, with Jacob deGrom set to rejoin the roster later this week.
However, this could be the Mets’ last crack at a championship with their longstanding ace, as deGrom has confirmed that he plans to opt-out of his contract at the end of this season.
Jacob deGrom says he still plans to opt out of his contract after this season.
deGrom has spent his entire eight-year career with the Mets, winning two Cy Young awards, Rookie of the Year, and an ERA title.
The going rate for pitchers of deGrom’s caliber has increased since he signed his last contract in 2020. Most notably, Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130-million deal with the Mets last offseason, setting a new standard for generational pitchers.
The Mets remain focused on this season, heading into the stretch run at +700 to win the World Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.