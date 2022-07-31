Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Plans to Opt-Out of Contract

The New York Mets can’t take anything for granted ahead of the postseason.

The NL East leaders added to their coffers over the past couple of seasons, acquiring several noteworthy players and shifting their focus into win-now mode. Moreover, they are getting healthy at the right time, with Jacob deGrom set to rejoin the roster later this week.

However, this could be the Mets’ last crack at a championship with their longstanding ace, as deGrom has confirmed that he plans to opt-out of his contract at the end of this season.

Jacob deGrom says he still plans to opt out of his contract after this season. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 31, 2022

deGrom has spent his entire eight-year career with the Mets, winning two Cy Young awards, Rookie of the Year, and an ERA title.

The going rate for pitchers of deGrom’s caliber has increased since he signed his last contract in 2020. Most notably, Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130-million deal with the Mets last offseason, setting a new standard for generational pitchers.

The Mets remain focused on this season, heading into the stretch run at +700 to win the World Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.