Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to Throw Bullpen Session on Tuesday

The Mets set up the bullpen session so that deGrom can keep his current schedule during the All-Star break. During his last rehab appearance, deGrom threw 42 pitches. That should be upped to about 50-55 during his bullpen session. Assuming deGrom feels good during his bullpen session, it would seem wise for the Mets to have him throw at least 1-2 more rehab sessions to get his pitch count up to 80+. It’s at that point that the team could elect to activate deGrom. However, the team may feel differently and elect to move up his timeline. In any case, deGrom is getting closer to a return to the starting rotation for the Mets.
After their game versus the Chicago Cubs was rained out Friday, the Mets will play a day/night doubleheader today. The first game is currently scoreless in the second inning. The nightcap will put Max Scherzer of the Mets up against Drew Smyly of the Cubs. The Mets are -128 (-1.5) on the run line and -220 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
