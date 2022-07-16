Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to Throw Bullpen Session on Tuesday

Jacob deGrom will throw a bullpen session for the New York Mets on Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports.

The Mets set up the bullpen session so that deGrom can keep his current schedule during the All-Star break. During his last rehab appearance, deGrom threw 42 pitches. That should be upped to about 50-55 during his bullpen session. Assuming deGrom feels good during his bullpen session, it would seem wise for the Mets to have him throw at least 1-2 more rehab sessions to get his pitch count up to 80+. It’s at that point that the team could elect to activate deGrom. However, the team may feel differently and elect to move up his timeline. In any case, deGrom is getting closer to a return to the starting rotation for the Mets.

